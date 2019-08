A store clerk was held at gunpoint Friday in Conover during a robbery at a convenience store. (Catawba County Sheriff's Office)

- Police in Catawba County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday at a convenience store in Conover.

Officials responded to calls shortly after 6 a.m. at the Whistle Stop Convenience Store at 2469 Emmanuel Church Road. The store clerk told police the suspect displayed a gun, took money from the register, and fled on foot.

Some of the cash has since been recovered.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male wearing a green jacket, black pants, a dark-colored satchel bag, and a colored hat and scarf.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 828-464-5241.

