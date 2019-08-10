< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A store clerk was held at gunpoint Friday in Conover during a robbery at a convenience store. (Catawba County Sheriff's Office) A store clerk was held at gunpoint Friday in Conover during a robbery at a convenience store. (Catawba County Sheriff's Office) A store clerk was held at gunpoint Friday in Conover during a robbery at a convenience store. (Catawba County Sheriff's Office) A store clerk was held at gunpoint Friday in Conover during a robbery at a convenience store. (Catawba County Sheriff's Office) A store clerk was held at gunpoint Friday in Conover during a robbery at a convenience store. (Catawba County Sheriff's Office) A store clerk was held at gunpoint Friday in Conover during a robbery at a convenience store. (Catawba County Sheriff's Office) Store clerk held at gunpoint in Conover
By FOX 46 Web Staff 
Posted Aug 10 2019 04:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 04:16PM EDT

CONOVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Police in Catawba County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday at a convenience store in Conover.

Officials responded to calls shortly after 6 a.m. at the Whistle Stop Convenience Store at 2469 Emmanuel Church Road. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Police in Catawba County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday at a convenience store in Conover.</p><p>Officials responded to calls shortly after 6 a.m. at the Whistle Stop Convenience Store at 2469 Emmanuel Church Road. The store clerk told police the suspect displayed a gun, took money from the register, and fled on foot.</p><p>Some of the cash has since been recovered.</p><p>The suspect is described as a light-skinned male wearing a green jacket, black pants, a dark-colored satchel bag, and a colored hat and scarf.</p><p>Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 828-464-5241.</p><p><strong>OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE</strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-investigating-homicide-in-east-charlotte">17-year-old charged in Friday night deadly shooting in east Charlotte</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-dead-by-suicide-found-in-manhattan-jail-cell">Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Manhattan jail cell</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/heat-indices-to-reach-over-100-for-hot-dry-weekend">Temps cooler than expected on 