Police identify store clerk shot and killed during robbery at west Charlotte gas station Police identify store clerk shot and killed during robbery at west Charlotte gas station

By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted Jun 03 2019 05:33AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 06:53AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 08:08AM EDT By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted Jun 03 2019 05:33AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 06:53AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 08:08AM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-410478782" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A store clerk was shot and killed just days before his birthday during a robbery at a west Charlotte gas station early Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. </p><p>The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Ismael Doumbia, police said. His family has been notified of his death. Those who knew Doumbia said he was a loving father and husband. </p><p>The senseless deadly shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Monday, June 3 at a Shell Gas Station located in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive.</p><p>Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told FOX 46 Charlotte that initial information from the scene indicates Doumbia was shot and killed before the suspect ran from the scene.</p><p>Doumbia was rushed to Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital, police said. </p><p>CMPD said there are security cameras inside and outside of the Shell Gas Station. 