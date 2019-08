- A stranger decided to cover the lunch tab for some Huntersville officers on Tuesday.

The Huntersville Police Department shared the photo of the receipt via Twitter but removed the amount on the check and where the officers dined.

Written on the check was, "God bless you! Thanks for all you do!"

Huntersville Police tweeted in response, "Thank you to the unknown person who stealthily bought our officers lunch today! The gesture and note were truly touching!"