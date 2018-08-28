String of armed robberies rocks Queen City

- A string of armed robberies took place overnight and into the early morning hours in Charlotte on Tuesday.

It was a total of six robberies, and the suspects hit everything from gas stations and hotels to apartments.

Rosa Delgado was awake this morning when police showed up outside her apartment Maple Run in north Charlotte.

According to a police report, a man in the building next to her was robbed at gunpoint around 6:30 a.m.

“When I got up in the morning, I saw three cars of police and I wanted to know what happened and my neighbor said someone asked him for his wallet and put the gun to the head.”

Delgado says nothing like this has happened since she's lived here, and she's hoping the crime was random.

“It scared me, but I hope something like this doesn't happen again,” she said

Along with that apartment complex, armed robberies occurred at at least two gas stations.

The FOX 46 cameras were rolling when officers were at a 7-11 off of Clanton Rd. Police say the suspect made off with cigarettes and cash.

In the Selwyn neighborhood, two suspects held a 22-year-old female at gunpoint making off with cash.

FOX 46 also on scene at a Candlewood Suites in north Charlotte for another armed robbery. At this time, police haven't released any additional details.