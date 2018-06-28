Strong storms cause serious damage in York County, cleanup underway

- Gusty winds, thunder, lightning and even hail made its way through York County overnight.

Several homes were damaged and thousands were left without power.

A brunt of the damage was in the area of West Border Road, near Overlook Road.

"I've never been in a tornado or that kind of situation," said Resident De'Harion Mobley. "So it was scary because we didn't know what to do."

Residents were left to clean up what was left from the storm.

"I guess that's all we can do," said Alfonzo Dixon. "Clean up."

Alfonzo knew the community was in for a whirlwind.

"We saw the dark clouds and heavy rain," he said.

A tree fell on his driveway and over his carport-- but missed his home.

"It didn't do damage to my house," he said.

A massive tree fell on his cousin's home across the street.

"She said she was in the kitchen when it fell," said Dixon. "She thought that was it for her-- it made such a loud noise."

Up and down the street-- neighbors could find toppled trees, loads of debris, and even sheds swept off their foundations. Much of the neighborhood looked more like a warzone.

"I guess the scariest part was not knowing if it was a tornado," said Mobley.

"Thank God no one was hurt," added Dixon. "We're grateful and we're thankful."

According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, the damage was from strong winds and not a tornado. Staff there tell FOX 46 no injuries were reported.