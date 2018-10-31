Student charged with carrying gun on Garinger High School campus, police say

- A 16-year-old student has been charged for carrying a gun on the campus of Garinger High School Tuesday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the gun was found in the student's pocket Tuesday afternoon after a school counselor alerted the school resource officer that the student may be in possession of a firearm.

The student, Del'Marcus Walker, was taken into custody by the officer and the gun was seized, police said.

Walker was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, altering a gun serial number and gun on educational property. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

The incident comes a day after a student was shot inside Butler High School and later died following a fight with another student.

“I don’t even want to go to school no more because I’m afraid that somebody’s really going to come to the school and just shoot everybody,” said Garringer High School sophomore Tabria White.

She wishes she didn't have to worry about her safety at school.

"It shouldn’t have to be like that. I should just come to school to learn and do my work and pass my grade and go on to college and get my life together."