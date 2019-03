- A family stood outside of Hickory Grove Elementary School this morning to raise awareness about a bullying incident they claim happened on Friday. Several others joined them for support.

The student says he was smacked in the face, knocking off his glasses, and was punched by another student. He also had a tray of food flipped on him. During the incident, the bullied student says an employee used excessive force to break the students up-.

His mom says she has to speak out about this.

“To stop the bullying for my son. I’m an advocate for him and to speak up for other children who are being bullied because they are different.”

The family says they have filed a police report against the worker, and they want to know what disciplinary action will be taken against the employee and the student accused of bullying.