- Football season is almost here, and that means the return of the FOX 46 Pregame Show.

Every Sunday, the FOX 46 Sports team brings you live coverage of everything you need to know on Panthers game day, and this year, you'll see at new face at the desk with Sports Director Will Kunkel and reporter Josh Sims.

Former Panther Roman Harper is joining the team as lead analyst, FOX 46 announced on Thursday.

Harper, 36, won Super Bowl XLIV with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints and is a two-time Pro Bowler.

He played two seasons in Charlotte and nine with the Saints and was a second round pick out of Alabama where he starred at safety for three years.

Harper will join the FOX 46 team, offering insight, analysis, and breakdown game footage on the pregame show.

FOX 46 will broadcast 11 Panthers games this season beginning with the September 8 season-opener against Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, and the LA Rams (1 pm, WJZY).