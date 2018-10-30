Superintendent defends CMS' actions following school shooting

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials say parents response to yesterday's shooting only made things worse.

School officials Tuesday defended how they handled the shooting.

In an interview with Bo Thompson, News Talk 1110 & 99.3 on WBT Radio, Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said he's bothered by criticisms on social media following the tragedy.

Some parents tried to take matters into their own hands to get to their children.

"It is understandable parents wanted to get to their kids," said Dr. Wilcox. "But in that rush, they prevented professionals from doing their jobs. We tried to make sure we had an orderly progress to get kids out-- but there are a lot of people who don't understand that because they wanted their child and weren't responsible for other people's children. They stormed the castle, if you will, which created pandemonium."

Some parents didn't know where to go and were directed to Elevation Church.

"CMS owns that we could've been more timely in our responses," said Dr. Wilcox. "But we didn't direct people to Elevation Church. It was done by the Matthews Police Department because so many parents were showing up, they were blocking the highway-- so emergency personnel couldn't get in. We literally had dozens of police officers at campus trying to secure the crime scene-- but some were diverted to crowd control, which wasn't needed at the moment."

The district has a lot to look at as this investigation continues.

"We are going to get to the bottom of this and be open and transparent," said Dr. Wilcox. "But we also have to complete the investigation so we really know what went on. It's a hard time for everyone right now."