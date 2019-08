- A local man is facing multiple charges including 'felony sell or deliver schedule VI marijuana' after deputies said he was distributing marijuana "wax" in the Mooresville and Lake Norman area.

Christopher David Zamarripa, 29, was taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Building 123, Apt. F on Michigan Drive in Mooresville.

Investigators had received information about Zamarripa selling marijuana "wax" in the area. During the month of July, narcotics investigators were able to purchase about 64 grams of “wax” with a value estimated at $1,600 from Zamarripa. About 74 grams of “wax” with an estimated value of $1,850 was also located inside the home.

"This type of cannabis/marijuana 'wax' is one of the most sought-after concentrates due to the highest quality versions contain a THC content that’s equivalent to 15-20 marijuana cigarettes. While there are marijuana plant strains available with a THC content up to 30 percent, many of these wax concentrates contain over 90 percent THC," Sheriff Campbell said.

Zamarripa is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.