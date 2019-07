- The suspect who was fleeing a North Carolina state trooper moments before a crash left the trooper seriously injured has been arrested.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police have charged Dontay Kilgo, 36, with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, failure to heed to blue lights, driving while license revoked, and possession of marijuana.

Police say Trooper Chris Wooten was trying to pull Kilgo over when he blew through a red light at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Queen City Drive. Wooten followed, but was hit by a pick-up truck who had a green light and didn't see him.

Officers found Kilgo on July 24 and took him into custody without incident. The suspect vehicle was also found. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County jail.

Wooten remains in the hospital at this time.