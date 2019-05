- Charlotte Mecklenburg police are searching for a suspect in a Dilworth bank robbery.

Police were called to the 1000 block of East Boulevard on Friday, May 24 after receiving a report of a man who entered the PNC bank, approached employees and indicated that he had a bomb. He then showed the employee a device and demanded money.

Once he got the cash, he fled the scene on foot. A helicopter unit was able to locate the suspect nearby and called in his location. Officers were able to apprehend the man at a Shell gas station at East Boulevard and Kenilworth Road.

He was taken to CMPD headquarters where he was interviewed and confessed to the robbery. He told detectives he never actually had a bomb and told them where he hid the device he had shown to the employee. K9 units found it, and determined it was not a dangerous device.

The suspect's name will be released once he is formally charged. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.