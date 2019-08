- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested three suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in an east Charlotte apartment complex parking lot last week.

Cortez Quandaz Springs, 19, Keniya Guyton, 17, and Tionte Morrison, 18, have all been charged with murder and three counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Octavion McClellan.

According to police, Springs was taken into custody without incident on July 31. Guyton and Morrison were taken into custody on August 1.

The deadly shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 in the 7100 block of Barrington Drive. As officers got to the scene they found McClellan with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was rushed to Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.