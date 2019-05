- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a violent attack, propert damage, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Allen Blankenship, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injujry and damaging property. He was ordered to wear a monitoring device on condition of a pre-trial release. On May 12 Blankenship cut off the device, officials say.

The suspect was last seen at 1712 Oak Ridge Drive in northwest Charlotte.

Anyone with information is encourage to contact officials at 704-432-8888.