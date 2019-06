Police are searching for a suspect who stole an idle minivan with a baby still in the car. (CMPD)

- CMPD is searching for a suspect after a reports of a man who stole a vehicle with a child inside.

On Saturday officials received reports of a stolen minivan, a Kia Sedona with license plate number PJP-3519, from 200 Hawthorne Lane. It was left running and unattended and there was a one-year-old still inside.

A short time after stealing the vehicle the suspect dropped the one-year-old off on Water Walk Lane and the child was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police say the suspect stole the minivan from outside of the Novant Hospital and dropped the baby off nearby a dumpster by an apartment complex. A resident noticed the baby and called the police.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-twenties wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

If you see this vehicle or have any information police encourage you to call 704-334-1600.