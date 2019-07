- An armed masked man who entered a south Charlotte Steak 'n Steak on Tuesday morning and fired multiple rounds inside the restaurant killing an employee and injuring a customer has been identified.

Eddie Doh, 30, is currently in the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds after he was shot by at least one Pineville police officer inside the Steak 'n Steak Tuesday.

Doh was released on parole on January 14, 2019 after serving seven years and 3 months for pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in connection to the Oct. 2011 murder of Aerial Patterson, 17, according to court records.

Upon his release Doh will be served with warrants for murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm, police said.

The armed robbery and shooting broke out around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 at the Steak 'n Shake located in the 9700 block of South Boulevard. Multiple 911 calls were made indicating a "masked man with a gun" inside the restaurant.

Officers with the Pineville Police Department were able to get to the scene first before CMPD officers due to being in the area on an unrelated call. Officer Donald Ingram and Officer Travis Naito encountered the suspect inside the restaurant and fired, injuring him.

Officer Ingram has 12 years of law enforcement experience. Officer Naito has 13 months of law enforcement experience, four years of security experience, and is a United States Marine.

An employee inside the store, identified as Darnell Harris, 48, was tragically killed during the attempted armed robbery. A customer, identified as Robert Carpenter Jr., 53, was injured in the shooting.

"It's more than just someone you work with. I have been working with this person for more than 8 years. It's like family. It's hurtful,” Gwen Golden told FOX 46. She’s a manager at the Steak ‘N Shake.

