- Police are investigating after shots were fired and a car went into a north Charlotte home.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Spring Garden Lane around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for reports of an accident where a driver collided with a house.

Upon arrival, a female victim was found in the vehicle with a gunshot wound, police say. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a suspect was taken into custody.

No other information has been released at this time.