- A suspect lead a Rowan County deputy on a high-speed chase through multiple counties because be had a marijuana blunt inside his vehicle, deputies said.

The incident started around 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25 on Wilkinson Road, near Hwy 152.

A deputy spotted a black 2006 BMW 750LI speeding, going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, the car sped away heading towards Iredell County.

The suspect traveled into Iredell County at the intersection of Linwood Road and Patterson Road, where it failed to stop at a stop sign, and crashed into a ditch. The driver then regained control and continued to head back into Rowan County on Patterson Road.

Eventually, the driver got out of his car at the Mooresville Dragstrip and ran, jumping over a fence.

The suspect, identified as Tiko Jermaine Adams, eventually stopped running and was arrested. He was searched and a black scale, commonly used to weigh marijuana, was found in his possession.

Adams has been charged with felony flee to elude arrest, speeding, driving while license revoked, running a stop sign, careless and reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adams admitted to deputies that he ran initially because he had a marijuana blunt, but that he had tossed the blunt when he had briefly crashed into a ditch during a vehicle pursuit.