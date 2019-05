Rhett Ingram was arrested and charged with robbing the PNC Bank in Dilworth, officials said. (CMPD) Rhett Ingram was arrested and charged with robbing the PNC Bank in Dilworth, officials said. (CMPD)

- the suspect has been identified in a bank robbery that occurred on Friday in Dilworth, according to authorities.

Rhett Ingram, 58, was taken into custody by police and faces robbery charges.

Authorities responded to reports around 2:30 p.m. on Friday of a bank robbery at PNC Bank in Dilworth. Included in the response from CMPD was a helicopter and K-9 Units.

The helicopter was able to locate the suspect shortly after the robbery and Ingram was taken into custody.

Reports said the Ingram told bank employees he had a bomb, flashed a device, and then demanded money. Ingram fled on foot and was taken into custody at a nearby Shell gas station.

Ingram later admitted to not having a bomb.