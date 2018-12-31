Suspect sought in deadly east Charlotte shooting

- A suspect is being sought in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened at 10:18 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30 in the 7600 block of Gwynne Hill Road.

As officers arrived on scene, they located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. CPR was performed by officers at the scene, however the man was later pronounced dead by Medic.

The victim's identity will be released pending family notification.

This remains an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective.