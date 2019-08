- York County deputies need your help identifying a man captured on surveillance video after two robberies. They say he attacked three workers with pepper spray and robbed two Lake Wylie businesses.

Jinny Morris is stunned that the place she brought her grandkids for breakfast was the scene of an attack Tuesday morning.

"It makes me very angry because I always think of Lake Wylie as the safest place ever."

Deputies say the man came into a Waffle House around 4 a.m. Tuesday and ordered a drink. He left and came back and ordered a burger.

When the worker opened the register the suspect sprayed pepper spray and grabbed cash.

"If you let that happen then the bad guys win and we don't wand the bad guys to win."

Police say the suspect drove off with a woman.