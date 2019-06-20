< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story413769702" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413769702" data-article-version="1.0">Suspect vehicle catches fire during chase, 3 arrested</h1>
</header> <figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413769702-413768606">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rashina&nbsp;Pressley (left), Ronald Hicks (center), and Shadon Giles (right). Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.</figcaption>
</figure> Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413769702-413768606" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rashina&nbsp;Pressley (left), Ronald Hicks (center), and Shadon Giles (right). <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/suspect-vehicle-catches-fire-during-chase-3-arrested">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:13AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Three people were arrested following a multi-county chase late Wednesday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Deputies said they were called about 11:45 p.m. by Walmart security about two people who left the store with a number of electronics without paying</p><p>The suspect vehicle was located as it was attempting to leave the parking lot at 7131 NC 73 Highway. Inside, deputies said they to identified two 43-inch televisions that had been reported stolen. The vehicle took off with one person’s legs still hanging out of the passenger door and a chase began.</p><p>Investigators said the driver of the car was speeding for several miles before the vehicle had a malfunction of the transmission and the fluid leak set the vehicle on fire. The driver was able to steer the burning vehicle into the median and all three individuals were able to exit the car. Deputies placed the suspects in custody. Some of the evidence burned in the vehicle while two of the items fell out during the chase and were recovered.</p><p>The driver, Rashna Nicole Pressley, 32, of Charlotte, was charged with felony larceny, felony habitual larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, felony fleeing to elude arrest, two counts of felony conspiracy, damage to property, speeding, reckless driving, and using a fictitious license plate. She was also served four outstanding warrants and a criminal summons out of Mecklenburg County. She is under an $80,000 secured bond on the Lincoln County charges and a $22,000 secured bond on the Mecklenburg County charges.</p><p>Ronald Ervin Hicks, 48 and Shadon Alrey Giles, 46, both of Charlotte, were charged with felony larceny, two counts of conspiracy, and felony possession of stolen goods. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/unc-charlotte-shooting-victim-not-afraid-" title="UNC Charlotte shooting victim 'not afraid'" data-articleId="413780376" >
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Drew%20Pescaro%20not%20afraid%20tweet%20062019_1561046769861.jpg_7424597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Drew%20Pescaro%20not%20afraid%20tweet%20062019_1561046769861.jpg_7424597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Drew%20Pescaro%20not%20afraid%20tweet%20062019_1561046769861.jpg_7424597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Drew%20Pescaro%20not%20afraid%20tweet%20062019_1561046769861.jpg_7424597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Drew%20Pescaro%20not%20afraid%20tweet%20062019_1561046769861.jpg_7424597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Drew Pescaro stands in front of Kennedy Hall more than a month after he was seriously injured in the deadly campus shooting at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte. (Source: Drew Pescaro/Twitter)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UNC Charlotte shooting victim 'not afraid'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Drew Prescaro, one of the survivors of the shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, returned to the site of the deadly attack in a defiant act to the violence more than a month ago.</p><p>Pescaro tweeted out a photo of himself Thursday standing in front of Kennedy Hall using the hashtags "#notafraid #CharlotteStrong."</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/statesville-councilman-appears-on-fox-news-over-gander-rv-flag-controversy" title="Statesville councilman appears on FOX News over Gander RV flag controversy" data-articleId="413770727" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Statesville%20Council%20on%20FOX%20News%20still_1561043753276.jpg_7424526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Statesville%20Council%20on%20FOX%20News%20still_1561043753276.jpg_7424526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Statesville%20Council%20on%20FOX%20News%20still_1561043753276.jpg_7424526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Statesville%20Council%20on%20FOX%20News%20still_1561043753276.jpg_7424526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Statesville%20Council%20on%20FOX%20News%20still_1561043753276.jpg_7424526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Heather Childers and Statesville City Councilman John Stafford. Picture courtesy of FOX News." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Statesville councilman appears on FOX News over Gander RV flag controversy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>STATESVILLE, N.C. – Statesville City Councilman John Stafford joined “FOX & Friends First” Thursday morning to discuss Monday’s vote where a proposal that would have allowed Gander RV to fly its oversized flag was turned down.</p><p>Stafford was among those in favor of the change , telling FOX’s Heather Childers he was hoping Monday’s vote would put this issue in the city’s past. ( App users click here )</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pedestrian-struck-and-killed-near-ikea-in-university-city-police-say" title="Pedestrian struck and killed near IKEA in University City, police say" data-articleId="413765734" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20ped%20wreck_062019_1561046522407.jpg_7424378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20ped%20wreck_062019_1561046522407.jpg_7424378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20ped%20wreck_062019_1561046522407.jpg_7424378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20ped%20wreck_062019_1561046522407.jpg_7424378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20ped%20wreck_062019_1561046522407.jpg_7424378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pedestrian struck and killed near IKEA in University City, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning near IKEA in University City, police said. </p><p>The incident happened in the 7000 block of University City Blvd. CMPD said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. No word on their identity at this time. </p><p>Drivers in the area were asked to take Ikea Blvd. to University Pointe Blvd. to I-85 as an alternate route. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/severe-weather-storms-damaging-winds-to-push-into-charlotte-area-thursday-afternoon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_weather%20alert_062019_1561029754083.jpg_7422294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte" title="wjzy_weather alert_062019_1561029754083.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Severe weather: Storms, damaging winds, to push into Charlotte area Thursday afternoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was killed June 19, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Photo: Sacramento police" title="Tara O'Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-surgery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic" title="Utero Fetal Surgery_1561021841039.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cleveland Clinic performs its first in-utero surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/82-year-old-man-carjacked-beaten-robbed-in-charlotte-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Elderly_man_assaulted__family_wants_answ_0_7420384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Elderly_man_assaulted__family_wants_answ_0_20190619212607"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>82-year-old man carjacked, beaten, robbed in Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413769702'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/statesville-councilman-appears-on-fox-news-over-gander-rv-flag-controversy" >
<figure class="thumb">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Statesville%20Council%20on%20FOX%20News%20still_1561043753276.jpg_7424526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Statesville%20Council%20on%20FOX%20News%20still_1561043753276.jpg_7424526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Statesville%20Council%20on%20FOX%20News%20still_1561043753276.jpg_7424526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Statesville%20Council%20on%20FOX%20News%20still_1561043753276.jpg_7424526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Statesville%20Council%20on%20FOX%20News%20still_1561043753276.jpg_7424526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Heather&#x20;Childers&#x20;and&#x20;Statesville&#x20;City&#x20;Councilman&#x20;John&#x20;Stafford&#x2e;&#x20;Picture&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;FOX&#x20;News&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Statesville councilman appears on FOX News over Gander RV flag controversy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-vehicle-catches-fire-during-chase-3-arrested" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lincoln%20County%20chase%20arrest%20062019_1561043429922.jpg_7424512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rashina&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Pressley&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Hicks&#x20;&#x28;center&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Shadon&#x20;Giles&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x2e;&#x20;Source&#x3a;&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect vehicle catches fire during chase, 3 arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pedestrian-struck-and-killed-near-ikea-in-university-city-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20ped%20wreck_062019_1561046522407.jpg_7424378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20ped%20wreck_062019_1561046522407.jpg_7424378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20ped%20wreck_062019_1561046522407.jpg_7424378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20ped%20wreck_062019_1561046522407.jpg_7424378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20ped%20wreck_062019_1561046522407.jpg_7424378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pedestrian struck and killed near IKEA in University City, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fatal-wreck-partially-closes-i-85-northbound-in-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20wreck_062019_1561035483544.JPG_7422845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20wreck_062019_1561035483544.JPG_7422845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20wreck_062019_1561035483544.JPG_7422845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20wreck_062019_1561035483544.JPG_7422845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/20/wjzy_fatal%20wreck_062019_1561035483544.JPG_7422845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 person killed I-85 northbound wreck involving tractor trailer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jeopardy-champ-james-holzhauer-donates-to-pancreatic-cancer-charity-walk-in-trebek-s-honor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in 