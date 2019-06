- Three people were arrested following a multi-county chase late Wednesday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called about 11:45 p.m. by Walmart security about two people who left the store with a number of electronics without paying

The suspect vehicle was located as it was attempting to leave the parking lot at 7131 NC 73 Highway. Inside, deputies said they to identified two 43-inch televisions that had been reported stolen. The vehicle took off with one person’s legs still hanging out of the passenger door and a chase began.

Investigators said the driver of the car was speeding for several miles before the vehicle had a malfunction of the transmission and the fluid leak set the vehicle on fire. The driver was able to steer the burning vehicle into the median and all three individuals were able to exit the car. Deputies placed the suspects in custody. Some of the evidence burned in the vehicle while two of the items fell out during the chase and were recovered.

The driver, Rashna Nicole Pressley, 32, of Charlotte, was charged with felony larceny, felony habitual larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, felony fleeing to elude arrest, two counts of felony conspiracy, damage to property, speeding, reckless driving, and using a fictitious license plate. She was also served four outstanding warrants and a criminal summons out of Mecklenburg County. She is under an $80,000 secured bond on the Lincoln County charges and a $22,000 secured bond on the Mecklenburg County charges.

Ronald Ervin Hicks, 48 and Shadon Alrey Giles, 46, both of Charlotte, were charged with felony larceny, two counts of conspiracy, and felony possession of stolen goods. Hicks was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond while bond for Giles was placed at $50,000 secured.