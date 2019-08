- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking for help to identify a suspect wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in north Charlotte.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Circle K gas station on N. Graham Street. According to police, the man walked into the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, around 5 feet (1.52 m) 11 inches (ca. 28 cm) tall and average build. He was wearing a red/white/blue hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.