- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a reported carjacking in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

FOX 46 captured the crime scene Wednesday at I-485 near Old Statesville Road.

According to police, the incident started on Reamer Road. Two people in a vehicle got into an argument and CMPD said the suspect pulled out a razor blade and threatened the owner of the vehicle.

The suspect then stole the vehicle which ended up involved in a crash with a semi-truck, police said.

The suspect jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran away. So far, that suspect has not been found.