Suspects run during Charlotte traffic stop

- About a half dozen law enforcement vehicles stretched along Interstate 485 Outer Wednesday evening, after a traffic stop turned into a manhunt.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and Highway Patrol searched for two suspects who ran after their vehicle was pulled over by authorities.

Investigators told FOX 46 Charlotte, they pulled over the vehicle after suspicions that the occupants in the car had narcotics.

When the car stopped, the two men inside took off into the woods along the highway. The incident happened near mile marker 26, near the Interstate 77 on ramp.

Authorities captured one of the two suspects and continue to look for the other. Investigators also told FOX 46 Charlotte they found drugs inside the vehicle.