Deputies in Lancaster County are searching for the people who fired shots into a crowd of young people at an after-prom party.

A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were injured in the shooting early Sunday morning. Authorities told FOX 46 the parking lot across the street from "In The Kut" was packed with more than a hundred people when the shots were fired.

Deputies did not say which school students were from who attended the party.

The owner of "In The Kut" told FOX 46 he doesn't normally host parties there, but he knows the parents of one of the teens in attendance and decided to have the party.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Jarius Vinson, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. A judge denied his bond.

Deputies believe more suspects are involved.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.