Suspects wanted in Bass Pro shop burglary

- Concord police need your help identifying several suspects they say broke into a Bass Pro Shop and attempted to break into another business early Friday morning.

According to police, a group of males broke into the Bass Pro Shop, located at 8181 Concord Mills Boulevard, at about 2:30 a.m. and stole several airsoft guns. The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras driving a gray sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape.

A little more than two hours later, police say a group of males attempted to break into City Pawn Shop, located at 739 Church Street North. The suspects were unable to get inside. Surveillance cameras caught the suspects driving a sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox.

Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on either crime or knows who any of the suspects are, are asked to call Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crimestoppers at 704-93-CRIME.