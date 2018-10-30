Journey cassette tape prompts evacuation at Duke Energy building in uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Reports of a suspicious package Tuesday morning prompted evacuations and road closures in uptown Charlotte. The package ended up being a Journey cassette tape, police said. 

The 911 call came in at 6:12 a.m. from the Duke Energy Building located at 400 South Tryon Street. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, employees located a small package which they thought looked odd and wanted police to check out. 

"To be clear, this is a suspicious package call and not a bomb threat," police said. 

HAZMAT and Bomb Squad responded to the scene and discovered that the suspicious package was a Journey cassette tape. The 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was briefly closed. 

 

