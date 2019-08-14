Sales of bulletproof backpacks sold in Charlotte and across the country are up "significantly," according to one company that makes them.
"Security is on the minds of parents, quite frankly today, when they're thinking about back to school," said Yasir Sheikh, the president of Skyline USA, which makes Guard Dog Security bulletproof backpacks. In Charlotte, FOX 46 found several Office Depot's that are selling Guard Dog backpacks next to the "Back to School" section.
In several stores, only a few remain.