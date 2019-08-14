A number of York County gun stores have been targeted by people trying to burglarize for weapons, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Two federal firearms licensees in York County, South Carolina have experienced burglaries that did not result in the theft of firearms," the ATF said in an email to businesses on Tuesday.

"Further attempts may be made, so please ensure the security of both your inventory and property, and report all suspicious persons or activity to your local police department.