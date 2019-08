- A woman has surrendered after Gaston County SWAT was called to a home in Dallas where police say she had barricaded herself.

Officers responded to 1310 Mayberry Road after a man said his wife pulled out a gun and threatened him. The woman fired at least five shot in the direction of law enforcement, officials say. She then barricaded herself inside of the camper home.

Gas was deployed into the camper to get the female suspect out. She surrendered after three hours.

A robot with a camera was also sent down to the camper where she was barricaded, and they used that as well as a phone to communicate with the suspect.

She has been transported to CaroMount Regional to be evaluated, but she is not reported to have any injuries.

No word on what charges she might face following this incident. You can get a live look at the scene below:

