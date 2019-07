CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The SWAT situation at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center ended with one person shot inside a car and pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers negotiated for over three hours with a suspect who barricaded themselves inside a car in the parking deck at Atrium Health Friday night in the Dilworth neighborhood.

Deputy Chief Gerrell Smith told Fox46 Charlotte there was no threat to the public during the contained negotiations. He said one shot was fired inside the car and the only person inside the car was found dead. Along with SWAT and Charlotte Fire, the Crisis Response Team also assisted.

"Words cannot express the professionalism these officers showed in speaking to this individual, but its the same thing they do every day," said Deputy Chief Smith.

Officers are currently working a SWAT situation in a parking deck at Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center in reference to a barricaded subject in a vehicle. We will send additional information once we receive it. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 26, 2019

A witness told FOX 46 they saw a person with a gun in the parking garage. However, CMPD says it was not an active shooter situation. App users click here.

When asked if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, the Deputy Chief responded: "This deserves decency and the appropriate thing to do is to conduct the investigation with all the facts."

According to Atrium Health, there was a police situation that started off campus that ended up in their MPC parking area.

"CMPD has contained the issue and is currently addressing. Access to the MCP parking deck area will remain restricted until CMPD clears the scene," Atrium Health said in a statement.

#UPDATE CMPD says negaitoations underway at 1001 Blythe Blvd with suspect from SWAT situation at Atrium Health Hospital. SWAT officers are speaking with the suspect @FOX46News — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) July 27, 2019

The hospital and Levine Children's Hospital were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

JUST IN: "Active shooter" announcement heard inside Atrium Health hospital. HOWEVER CMPD says this was not an active shooter situation, calls it a SWAT situation that ended inside hospital parking deck. Lockdown over, no threat at this time @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/cb1sY7ptQL — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) July 27, 2019

