Photo of suspect Byron Blair Watkins via the Union County Sheriff's Office

- A man wanted in the brutal killing of a mother of five in Monroe was captured early Friday morning in Lexington County, South Carolina, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Officers temporarily called off their search for Bryon Blair Watkins following a SWAT situation at the North Carolina-South Carolina border Thursday afternoon.

"It's tragic and sad, and honestly stupid," Pete Hovanec said with the City of Monroe.

Several local and state agencies were searching for Watkins. Police believe he is one of two men who broke into a family’s home in the 1600 block of Tower Court and killed mother Lucero Sosa Capote in front of her five children.

Investigators ran down multiple leads until he was in custody on Friday.

According to police, Watkins entered the home with another man, identified as Antwan Sturdivant, and demanded money.

An altercation broke out and Watkins reportedly shot and killed Capote in front of her five children. Two of the children were injured including a 4-year-old who was hit in the head.

Police said Sturdivant turned himself in to police Wednesday night. He is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault on a female.

On Thursday, investigators got a tip Watkins was in a Lancaster home on Winterberry Lane. SWAT was called in and officers told neighbors to stay inside, and they escorted out those who needed to leave.

"We're not sure what the connection is to this home exactly, whether it's a family member or if it's a friend, relative we're not sure. We just have a tip that he was here," Hovanec said.

When they arrived, officers got reports a shot was fired. Robots were then sent in to confirm Watkins was inside. Hours later they learned he was gone.

The search included several dozen officers, K-9s and even a helicopter in the air.

"We do have a perimeter as you guys have probably seen. We've been checking every vehicle, checking in trunks and making sure this individual can't escape that way," Hovanec said Thursday.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact Monroe Police.