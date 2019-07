- A man was arrested after stabbing a 20-year-old multiple times during a fight inside a Taylorsville home, according to authorities.

Taylorsville Police responded to calls on Monday around 8 p.m. of a stabbing victim on Liledoun Road. Upon arrival they located Taylorsville resident Darion Campbell, 20, laying on the side of the road with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck area.

Police say Taylorsville resident Jonathan Johnson, 19, was identified as the suspect and that the altercation took place inside Johnson's residence.

Campbell was airlifted to Atrium Health's CMC Main with serious injuries.

Johnson was arrested and transferred to the Alexander County Detention Center where he will face charges.