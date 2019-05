- It's been a tough year for Butler High School, following a deadly campus shooting in October, but the year is ending strong.

One of the teachers students could count on all year long is ninth grade math teacher Jennifer Lunsford, who is this week's Teacher Getting Results.

"It's a huge honor," said Lunsford. "It really is."

As the school year winds down, Butler High School reflects on the year that lies behind them.

"Our staff has been phenomenal through all the things that happened on our campus and I couldn't be prouder to work with such a strong group, and it's refreshing to see the focus return to what we are here to do, which is to teach and learn at a high level, and that's what we are doing at this point," said Butler High School Principal John LeGrand.

Butler High School is finishing off the 2018-2019 school year on a high note.

From teaching elementary school students to teaching in an adult prison, Lunsford says forming relationships with her ninth graders is a passion.

"I love the relationships I can build with those ninth graders," she said. "They still need an adult figure to invest in them and that's probably my favorite part."

It's teachers like Ms. Lunsford that make a memorable impact on the lives of many.

"They're heroes and they work hard," LeGrand said. "It's amazing what they're able to do with these kids day in and day out and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Not only is Lunsford an incredible role model for her students, she also serves as a leader for other ninth grade math teachers.

“I’m driven by their success, but it's also about the relationships and making them feel like they’re a part of something.”