Teen accused of killing college baseball star takes plea deal

- One of two teens accused of killing a college baseball star will no longer face murder charges.

Demonte McCain, 18, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy of robbery with a dangerous weapon in Mecklenburg County court Thursday.

In exchange, McCain's first-degree murder charged will be dismissed for his testimony against Jah'zian Wilson, who is also charged in the case.

Wilson, 15, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Zachary Finch two weeks prior.

Finch, a standout college baseball player, was shot and killed last year while trying to buy a phone he found on sale through an app. The 21-year-old was found outside an apartment complex on Farmer Street. The shooting happened in broad daylight.

After Finch's killing, police opened 14 “exchange zones” at QuikTrip convenience stores where people can more safely conduct online transactions.