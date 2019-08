- A student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun inside Monroe High School Tuesday, according to police.

Parents were rattled by the news, knowing that there have been several school shootings across the nation over the past couple of years.

“I feel worried because I’ve got my two kids and I worry about the other kids because you never know what happens in the school inside…I really worry,” parent Marisol Acosta said.

Police say school staff called to alert them. They went into the classroom where the student was and pulled her out of class.

“I was shocked to hear about it. I’m glad they responded so fast and I’m glad nobody got hurt and I’m thankful it wasn't escalated to anything more,” said Akim Mobley.

Investigators say they found the handgun with a loaded magazine with the belongings of a teenage girl. Police are not releasing her name because of her age.

“I feel very glad because the police and the school working really quick, and they do the job, very, very good,” said Acosta.

Police say they do not know why the student brought the gun to school the school notified parents saying there were "no threats or injuries.”

“I did get a notification through a phone call it was an automated message and it did alert me fast let me know everything was ok,” Mobley said.

It was a relief for parents constantly concerned about safety at school, but also a reminder of what they can’t control when it comes to their kids.

“You do worry, but you pray for the best you got to just hope for the best outcome and trust in the system."

Police say it's unclear tonight what exact charges the student will face as the District Attorney will be making that decision.

