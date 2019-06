- Police are investigating a teen homicide in Albemarle on Saturday.

At around 2:40 a.m. officials responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim at 1518 Inger Street.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Joseph Desouza, was found unconscious lying on the floor and bleeding with what appeared to be an injury to the abdomen area. Medics arrived shortly after and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Fire personnel was also on scene.

Witnesses say a gray or gold/silver Honda Accord was in the area and believed to be involved with the shooting.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigations was also called in to assist in the investigation. Evidence continued to be collected late into the morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-984-9500.