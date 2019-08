- Two strangers with very similar stories met Thursday for the first time.

Isaac Brown, who is just 18 and in need of a kidney transplant, met a man FOX 46 got results for last year, when he needed the same thing.

"When I saw you on TV last night, the first thing came to my mind was--FOX 46 got a hold of him-- it ain't gonna be long," said Edmund Baines. "You're gonna get what you need."

Local 18-year-old battling chronic kidney disease needs transplant

FOX 46 followed Edmund's journey to find a kidney.

"I will never forget the day," he said. "February 13, 2016 -- they did their first interview on me. My life exploded."

After about a year and a half, FOX 46 got results. Edmund received his kidney last June.

"I received a lot of support from channel 46," said Baines. "Fox 46 gave me that extra friend or two I needed to support me and it carried me through. It really did."

Baines saw our story on Isaac's need for a kidney transplant and wanted to meet with him.

"It's great to get to know another person who has actually been through the situation I've gone through," Brown said.

He's been battling chronic kidney disease his entire life and is in need of a transplant. He's been on dialysis for 2.5 years.

"I cried last night when I saw him and shook my head," Baines said. Because he's in the prime of his life when he should be enjoying things, but he's having to decide how to live."

Isaac had a transplant when he was just four years old. He wants to help other people with the same struggles.

Having Edmund step into his life has been a real inspiration to Isaac and his family.

"I'm really encouraged someone looked at Isaac's story and decided to be an inspiration to him," said Isaac's Mother, Jamie Brown. "It means a lot to me."

"Hearing his story about getting a transplant has been really inspiring," Isaac said. "I'm glad to know about his journey."

Again, Isaac is in need of someone with a "B" or "O" positive blood type.

Those who think they may be a match can call 704-355-3867 for more information.