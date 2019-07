- A teen accused of killing a classmate during a shooting at Butler High School last October pleaded guilty Thursday.

Jatwan Cuffie, 17, appeared in a Mecklenburg County courtroom where he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Bobby McKeithen. Cuffie was sentenced to 80-108 months in prison. He will serve a minimum of 78 months, 6.5 years, with credit for 2 months time served.

Police said Cuffie shot and killed McKeithen, 16, the morning of Oct. 29 while school was in session. The conflict between the two was related to a fight at a Harris Teeter parking lot, according to police. Cuffie was 16-years-old at the time of the shooting.

#BREAKING Jatwan Cuffie pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Bobby McKeithen inside Butler High School In Oct. of last year @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/xVerCjrD8x — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) July 25, 2019

"Everything in my life shattered" McKeithen's father told the court, referring to the moment he found out his son was shot and killed. He went on to say that Cuffie "didn't think," and it was a "pointless murder, unjustifiable."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School released a statement in the wake of the shooting:

"Our hearts are with the family, loved ones, friends and everyone affected by the tragedy which occurred this morning at Butler High School. Counseling is available to any student or staff who wishes to speak to someone. The Butler High School community and CMS appreciates the support of the entire community during this difficult time."

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing for updates.