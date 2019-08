- A Charlotte teen used the Popeyes chicken craze as an opportunity to do something good.

Seventeen year-old David Ledbetter went down the line of customers waiting to try the new chicken sandwich to register them to vote. App users click here.

The rising Meyers Park senior says he was happy to find that the majority of the people he encountered in line were already registered to vote.

While he may not be of legal voting age yet, that isn't stopping Ledbetter from being politically active.

He says he plans to return to Popeyes and other heavily populated areas to make sure young people his age and beyond are informed and registered.

Popeyes has gained media attention after rolling out their new chicken sandwich, which sparked a Twitter beef with Chick-fil-A.

Many have been flocking to lines at both fast-food restaurants to compare the two chicken sandwiches.