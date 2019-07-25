The city apologized, saying they've upset people on both sides of the argument, and for that reason decided to remove the monument all together.
The project was meant to recognize current and fallen police officers in the city, but became a point of contention after the city received several complaints about the word "lord" seen on the monument.
LINK: More modifications made to Tega Cay officer memorial, petition started by residents
“Hopefully folks understand why it was there. Hopefully folks understand why it has been removed. The text,” said Tega Cay City Manager, Charlier Funderburk.
Following the complaints, they decided to remove the words, but this only garnered more reactions from neighbors, with the story eventually making its way to the national stage.
"At this time, we have removed the monument while we continue to seek a solution that expresses our unwavering support and gratitude to those who risk their lives every day for ours," they said.
City officials thanked the first responders who the memorial was meant to honor in the first place, and said they are continuing to search for a solution regarding the monument.
"Regardless of our different viewpoints, our people are the greatest assets of our community and what truly make this City such a wonderful place to live the good life in Tega Cay."
Posted Jul 25 2019 01:07AM EDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 01:25AM EDT
Some CMS teachers who've never picked up a gun before say this school year they're going to be ready for anything. That's why they signed up for gun training.
Wednesday night, in a field in Mooresville, teachers had an educational experience for themselves, learning and using firearms. They're getting prepared for the upcoming school year, but are hoping this training is never needed.
"We have developed a society where school shootings happen all the time. Teachers need to be ready for it, inside a school and out," firearms trainer Jerry Gouge says.
Posted Jul 25 2019 01:21AM EDT
Life-saving donations of cord blood are on the rise.
"It's your child's first good deed," said Dr. Ryan Brown with Atrium Health.
Nearly seven years ago, Brown and a team at Atrium Health NorthEast helped launch a cord blood donor program in conjunction with the Carolinas Cord Blood Bank. The CCBB in Durham serves the region as a resource for cord blood donations and Atrium is one of the largest collectors.
Posted Jul 25 2019 01:10AM EDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 01:11AM EDT
All Things Possible Medical Fundraising put on a heartwarming surprise for a Monroe family in need.
“They think they're coming to sign some papers that I forgot to have them sign,” said Lisa Sexton, All Things Possible Executive Director.
In the parking lot of the Promenade at Carolina Reserve in Indian Land, the Alanis family showed up right on time. Their youngest daughter, Kayla, was a victim of shaken baby syndrome while in the care of her babysitter at just three months old. 75 percent of her brain was damaged; she has minimal motor function, is blind and sleeps most of the time, but there’s no doubt she’s loved fiercely.