Temperatures in NC to reach near 70 degrees for New Year's Day

- Don't let the rain ruin your very warm New Year's! Parts of North Carolina will see some of the warmest temperatures on record this Jan. 1, 2019.

Temperatures could be as high as 68 degrees in the Charlotte area as 2019 begins.

There will be a bit of a break in the rain Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday before another rain maker moves in Wednesday night and impacts the Charlotte area through Friday morning.

Today: Cloudy with a 70 percent chance for showers. High of 64.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance for showers. High of 68.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for late day showers. High of 57.

Thursday will be a wet day with a 70 percent chance for showers with lingering showers possible Friday morning. The rest of the weekend looks great with sunny skies this weekend and highs around 60 both Saturday and Sunday.