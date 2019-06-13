< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tensions rise after Confederate monument vandalized in Salisbury

Posted Jun 13 2019 08:43PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 13 2019 06:59PM EDT 13 2019 06:59PM SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A Confederate monument is at the center of controversy in Salisbury after it was vandalized. </p> <p>The "Fame" monument sits in the middle of downtown Salisbury and special meeting has been called for residents to share their thoughts on it. </p> <p>"The Civil War happened we are now on the other side of that, we have inherited the residual from that and it depends on what we want to do with that and I hope we do something productive and positive,” Mayor Al Heggins said. </p> <p>The monument has been vandalized twice in the last year and Heggins says city leaders want to hear from the public to dispel tensions surrounding the idea of the monument being relocated.</p> <p>"We want to make sure we clear up any misunderstandings around what the law is saying also the ownership of the park land,” she said. </p> <p>The city attorney says leaders are strictly limited in their authority to move the monument because of a state law and rights granted by the city to The United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908 giving them rights to use the median. </p> <p>"It's not a representation of everybody's feelings of that time period. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zF3gRKsNzQ0o_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zF3gRKsNzQ0o"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1776_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1776"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-man-shot-killed-in-shelby-home" title="Police investigating after man shot, killed in Shelby home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigating after man shot, killed in Shelby home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shelby police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in a home Thursday afternoon. </p><p>Around 2:15 p.m. on June 13 officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Melrose Drive for reports of a shooting. </p><p>Upon arrival, they found Artist Daeahun Torrence, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. Torrence was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where he was later pronounced dead. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/capture-of-state-mental-patients-distracts-drivers-triggers-i-77-wrecks" title="Capture of state mental patients distracts drivers, triggers I-77 wrecks" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Capture of state mental patients distracts drivers, triggers I-77 wrecks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>STATESVILLE, NC (WSIC) – The capture of two teenage patients from Broughton Psychiatric Hospital distracted I-77 drivers in Statesville Thursday, triggering three accidents.</p><p>Law enforcement says the teens escaped during a trip to Statesville, but were taken into custody at the Broad Street exit by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office which was assisting the Statesville Police Department. A source tells WSIC the group from Broughton was traveling to the Statesville Leisure Pool on Simonton Road. It’s unclear whether or not the group made it to the facility.</p><p>“Such excursions are part of routine therapy and support patients’ recovery from their illness and build coping mechanisms in community environments,” says NC Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Kelly Haight Connor in a statement to WSIC.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/neighbors-along-catawba-river-clean-up-after-flood-damage" title="Neighbors along Catawba River clean up after flood damage" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7395245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7395245_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7395245_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7395245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7395245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Neighbors along Catawba River clean up after flood damage" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Neighbors along Catawba River clean up after flood damage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Neighbors who live along the Catawba River are cleaning up damage left behind after strong storms caused serious flooding across the area. </p><p>“What we really need is to find a place to live,” Michele Beilman said. </p><p>She along with many others who live along Riverside Drive in Charlotte are facing devastating damage from this week’s flooding. Their homes back up to the Catawba River. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tensions-rise-after-confederate-monument-vandalized-in-salisbury"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_20190613225920"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tensions rise after Confederate monument vandalized in Salisbury</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-12-with-rare-disorder-creates-teddy-bears-that-hide-iv-bags-for-young-patients"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Medi Teddy, a stuffed animal pouch that hides a young patient's IV bag, pictured alongside 12-year-old Ella Casano. (Photo credit: Medi Teddy and Laura Barr Photography / www.laurabarrphotography)" title="Medi Teddy side by side with Ella_1560469336953.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl, 12, with rare disorder creates teddy bears that hide IV bags for young patients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/neighbors-along-catawba-river-clean-up-after-flood-damage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7394959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_20190613224712"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Neighbors along Catawba River clean up after flood damage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/indian-trail-non-profit-works-to-help-neighbors-with-everyday-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Indian_Trail_non_profit_works_to_help_ne_0_7395112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Indian_Trail_non_profit_works_to_help_ne_0_20190613231243"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Indian Trail non-profit works to help neighbors with everyday needs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-man-shot-killed-in-shelby-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police investigating after man shot, killed in Shelby home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-12-with-rare-disorder-creates-teddy-bears-that-hide-iv-bags-for-young-patients" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Medi&#x20;Teddy&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;stuffed&#x20;animal&#x20;pouch&#x20;that&#x20;hides&#x20;a&#x20;young&#x20;patient&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;IV&#x20;bag&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;alongside&#x20;12-year-old&#x20;Ella&#x20;Casano&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Medi&#x20;Teddy&#x20;and&#x20;Laura&#x20;Barr&#x20;Photography&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;www&#x2e;laurabarrphotography&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 12, with rare disorder creates teddy bears that hide IV bags for young patients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/capture-of-state-mental-patients-distracts-drivers-triggers-i-77-wrecks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Capture of state mental patients distracts drivers, triggers I-77 wrecks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/neighbors-along-catawba-river-clean-up-after-flood-damage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7394959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7394959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7394959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7394959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Neighbors_along_Catawba_River_clean_up_a_0_7394959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Neighbors along Catawba River clean up after flood damage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/indian-trail-non-profit-works-to-help-neighbors-with-everyday-needs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Indian_Trail_non_profit_works_to_help_ne_0_7395112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Indian_Trail_non_profit_works_to_help_ne_0_7395112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Indian_Trail_non_profit_works_to_help_ne_0_7395112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Indian_Trail_non_profit_works_to_help_ne_0_7395112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Indian_Trail_non_profit_works_to_help_ne_0_7395112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indian Trail non-profit works to help neighbors with everyday needs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt">WMYT</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/tv-schedule">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/contact-fox-46-charlotte">Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox46charlotte"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:newstips46@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox46charlotte/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/WJZY46"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-46-carolinas-mobile-app/id783603657?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwjzy" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/gm/app/fox-46-charlotte-weather/id1048779754?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjzy.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> 