- The Carolina Panthers are taking more steps to move facilities into York County.

At this point it's more a matter of when than if, but the Panthers headquarters and practice facility are on the move.

Owner David Tepper is set to meet with South Carolina governor Henry McMaster and other state leaders next week about the move to York County, according to the Post and Courier.

The Panthers would be just one of a growing number of charlotte-area companies to move south of the border thanks to the lower taxes and economic incentives.

The games will still be played at Bank of America stadium here in Charlotte, however.