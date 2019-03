- If you are unable to send or receive texts this morning and are a Verizon customer, don't worry, you are not alone.

The wireless cellphone company announced Tuesday morning that they are experiencing a broad east coast outage related to sending and receiving text messages.

We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it. ^REM — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

The company announced that its engineers are "working diligently to resolve it." As of 9:05 a.m. the issue had not been resolved.