"That murderer can be next to you": Mother pleads for answers 5 years after son's death

- February 22 is a date that holds a lot of meaning for Judith Foster. She wishes that wasn't the case.

"That murderer or that killer might be sitting next to you," she told FOX 46. "I can only imagine that someone knows something."

It's the date when, in 2013, her son Paul Anthony Fyffe Jr. was shot and killed at a Charlotte parking lot while attending college night at Club 935 off Summit Avenue.

No arrests have been made and the club has since shut down.

"Club shootings are difficult, just because of the number of people and things happen so quickly," said Det. Jacqueline Carter with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD).

CMPD says security cameras did not show a clear picture of what happened, leaving Fyffe's mother to replay countless scenarios in her head.

"And anyone in this neighborhood, that murderer can be next to you, next door at your restaurant or at the gas station," Foster said.

FOX 46 Charlotte has been sharing Foster's concerns for years. She realizes witnesses don't always speak up, but she wants those who know what happened to feel just a fraction of her pain.

"I wish it was just me instead of him. I know someone saw something, someone knows something."

Fyffe Jr. was months away from graduating from Johnson C. Smith University. He leaves behind a daughter and a mother with no other option but to solve the mystery of what happened on the worst day of her life.

"I do not see revenge, nor do I seek vengence."