The government shutdown could delay your tax refund

- U.S. taxpayers looking forward to their refund this year, might not what to spend it until its actually in your pocket.

A prolonged government shutdown would likely delay billions of dollars in income-tax refunds, according to the Wall Street Journal.

One government agency affected is the Internal Revenue Service.

You still have to pay, but your refund may get held up. During the shutdown, the IRS can do many of its activities, such as protecting government property, process returns that come with payments and conduct criminal investigations.

But the agency can’t pay out.

