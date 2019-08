- A group of about 100 people gathered Friday night to remember a 1-year-old boy who died, allegedly at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the Best Western Hotel off Woodlawn Road Tuesday where Jaheim Richardson was found with burns to his private parts. The 1-year-old later died at the hospital.

His mother, Yasmine Danielle Richardson, was charged with child abuse causing serious injury. Her boyfriend, Daquan Harmon McFadden, was charged with murder and felony child abuse.

Family members couldn't hold back tears at Friday's vigil.

"They killed my baby," said Patrick Steele, Jaheim's grandfather. "They killed my baby."

Steele is the father of the child's mother who was charged with abuse. Steele was in a battle for custody of the child before his death.

The grandfather said warning signs against his daughter and her boyfriend were there.

"I tried to go to court and tell them this," Steele said. "I did. I told them this. Now I've got to go and face the same judge that did this. Like, literally, the case is still open."

A letter sent only to FOX 46 from Jaheim's former daycare detailed what appeared to be a history of mistreatment.

Jaheim attended Midwood Learning Academy, located off Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood from May to October 2018. He was often brought to the daycare without the proper necessities and at times was missing diapers, wipes, formula and a change of clothes, according to the letter.

"There were several times when Jaheim would be running a fever over 101 degrees, whenever [his mother] was called to pick him up she became very irate with staff using profanity on the premises in the presence of children.

Midwood Learning stated Jaheim was supplied diapers that were too small and the formula provided for him was not suitable for his age group.

When a staff member noticed he had a rash, his mother got upset and used profanities, eventually taking him to the doctor, but failed to inform daycare staff. It was brought to the daycare's attention that the boy had scabies, which is highly contagious.