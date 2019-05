- With the Coca-Cola 600 set to take place this upcoming Sunday, there will be plenty of things to do all week at Charlotte Motor Speedway and in and around the Queen City leading up to the race. CATS is making it especially easy to get to the track with additional services including shuttle service to and from the track. Here are some of the events you should check out.

Speed Street

Race fans can check out a slew of concerts Wednesday through Friday in Romare Bearden Park. There will be giveaways, interactive displays, and exhibits for all ages.

Fan Zone

For those heading to the track to get a taste of what's happening, a ten acre fan zone will greet you. It is viewed as a sort of county fare featuring vendor displays, games, and activities.

NASCAR Racing Experience

Race fans hoping to drive in the tire tracks of Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and more of NASCAR’s biggest stars will get their chance May 23-25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Prior to the 60th running of the Coca Cola 600 on May 26, NASCAR Racing Experience will offer ride-alongs and driving opportunities in the same stock cars that tear up the pavement every Sunday – providing fans with a thrill ride like no other heading into a spectacular weekend of action at America’s Home for Racing.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Announcement

Some of the nominees for the 2020 class are Joe Gibbs, Tony Stewart, and Ricky Rudd. Fans are invited to join in the announcement on Tuesday at 12 p.m. in the Great Hall at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

FOX 46 will carry the Coca-Cola 600 live (Sunday, 6 p.m., WJZY).