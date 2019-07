Credit: Ring Credit: Ring

- A thirsty bear was caught on camera drinking from a Pennsylvania homeowner's hummingbird feeder.

It takes the big bear about 20 seconds to figure out how to climb onto the back porch, but he finally makes it up.

The bear balances on the railing to take some refreshing sips of the nectar. The whole thing was caught on Ring video.

Nature really is wild!

FOX 46 reported on this story from Charlotte, N.C.