- A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Monroe, according to police.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 near 1490 Walkup Avenue.

Monroe Police said as they arrived at the scene they located a young boy, identified as Carlos Rodriguez, 13, dead along the railroad tracks. The investigation determined he was struck by a train, but not at a specific train crossing.

The 13-year-old was a student at Monroe Middle School who reportedly left his home at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday and was later reported as a missing person to central communications.

“This is a very sad situation,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time.”

Monroe Police said they will continue to conduct interviews with potential witnesses as they piece together what led to the accident.